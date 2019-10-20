The Vikings ruled out only one player — linebacker Ben Gedeon — because of injury for Sunday’s game in Detroit, meaning the 53-man roster is relatively healthy ahead of a quick turnaround for Thursday’s game against Washington.

Left tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) and right guard Josh Kline (foot) are returning to the lineup against the Lions. Kline is returning from a foot injury suffered Oct. 6 in New York.

Linebacker Kentrell Brothers is also returning from a three-game absence due to wrist and hamstring injuries. Brothers, the fourth-year linebacker, is a leader on Vikings special teams.

Gedeon has been sidelined since an Oct. 6 concussion against the Giants, but he was able to practice Friday, marking progress in the league’s protocol.

The Vikings appear to be making a change at punt returner as Marcus Sherels, who re-signed Sept. 24 after punt returner Chad Beebe was put on injured reserve, is a healthy scratch.

Cornerback Mike Hughes, who returned Sept. 22 from last year’s multi-ligament knee injury, has taken punt-return reps in practice and could replace Sherels in Detroit. Running back Ameer Abdullah and receiver Olabisi Johnson are also returner options.

Vikings’ inactives:Gedeon (concussion), CB Marcus Sherels, OT Oli Udoh, G Dru Samia, DT Armon Watts, DT Jalyn Holmes and C Brett Jones.

Lions’ inactives:DT Mike Daniels (foot), DL Da’Shawn Hand (elbow), CB Amani Oruwariye (knee), C Beau Benzschawel, RB Tra Carson, QB David Blough and OL Oday Aboushi.