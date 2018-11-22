PICK SIX
The final six games for NFC North teams, with opponents’ winning percentage:
CHICAGO (7-3)
Opponents’ winning percentage: .466 (27-31-2)
Schedule: at Detroit (4-6), at N.Y. Giants (3-7), vs. L.A. Rams (9-1), vs. Green Bay (4-5-1), at San Francisco (2-8), at Vikings (5-4-1)
VIKINGS (5-4-1)
Opponents’ winning percentage: .541 (32-27-1)
Schedule: vs. Packers (4-5-1), at New England (7-3), at Seattle (5-5), vs. Miami (5-5), at Detroit (4-6), vs. Chicago (7-3)
GREEN BAY (4-5-1)
Opponents’ winning percentage: .425 (25-34-1)
Schedule: at Vikings (5-4-1), vs. Arizona (2-8), vs. Atlanta (4-6), at Chicago (7-3), at N.Y. Jets (3-7), vs. Detroit (4-6)
DETROIT (4-6)
Opponents’ winning percentage: .517 (30-28-2)
Schedule: vs. Bears (7-3), vs. L.A. Rams (9-1), at Arizona (2-8), at Buffalo (3-7), vs. Vikings (5-4-1), at Green Bay (4-5-1)
