Safety Harrison Smith, despite his fumble recovery, sack and interception, said Sunday’s 24-16 win against the 49ers wasn’t one of his best games.

Sometimes, Smith said, his best games happen when you don’t notice him at all.

“No, not at all,” Smith said. “I mean, you see the splash plays, which is cool. Those change games, but some of my best games have been two-, three-tackle games where I didn’t even have a pass breakup but I was exactly where I needed to be all the time and it goes unnoticed.”

Smith was hard to miss on Sunday, especially in the fourth quarter. That’s when the Vikings needed the most from their reigning No. 1 defense and they, along with Smith, came through. Leading 24-16, a shanked Vikings punt put the 49ers near midfield.

So, on third-and-5, Smith crept to the line and blitzed untouched to sack quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Smith then sealed the win on the next drive, undercutting a route to intercept Garoppolo with 1 minute and 45 seconds left.

“Those are big plays that obviously help us win,” Smith said, “but there [are] a lot of plays that I could have played better on definitely.”

Richardson stands out

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson made his presence felt immediately for the Vikings. In his first game since signing a one-year, $8 million contract, Richardson had three run stops and three hits on Garoppolo, including one sack.

One hit led to a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty, seemingly highlighting the NFL’s rule emphasis dissuading defenders from driving quarterbacks into the ground. Richardson said he disagreed with the call, calling it a “perfect form tackle” and asking, “What else do you want me to do?”

“They want it driven by QBs like they’re the only people getting paid,” Richardson said.

Kearse learning from errors

When his named was called to play against the 49ers on Sunday, safety Jayron Kearse thought about Bears running back Jordan Howard’s 69-yard touchdown run two years ago. Kearse kept in mind the bad angle he took in Chicago in 2016, when he first got into a game for the Vikings and allowed a big touchdown run.

“I had my shot my rookie year, where I was called in and got my first start against Chicago,” Kearse said. “I made a mistake and it cost us big time in that game.”

Kearse, the third-year safety, wanted to make the most of his chance this time.

He had a big role as the slot defender when cornerback Trae Waynes exited the game — forcing Mike Hughes to move to left corner and Kearse into the slot.

Kearse was flagged twice, one declined, but otherwise played a clean game.

“Now in Year 3, I got that same opportunity,” Kearse said. “I just told myself, go out and play football.”

Waynes exits game

Waynes left Sunday’s game in the second quarter after injuring his right knee. He did not return. In his place, cornerback Holton Hill finished a series before the Vikings moved Hughes from the slot out to left cornerback and put Kearse in the slot.

Four 49ers players left the game due to injuries: receiver Marquise Goodwin left with a quad contusion; guard Mike Person suffered a foot injury, while his replacement, Joshua Garnett, also left in the third quarter due to a foot injury. Linebacker Brock Coyle suffered a head and/or neck injury that knocked him out of the game with five minutes left.