Stefon Diggs was fined more than $200,000 by the Vikings for missing practices and mandatory meetings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week, he confirmed after Sunday’s win in New York.

Diggs, who returned to practice Thursday and acknowledged his frustration with the Vikings offense and the possibility of being traded, suited up and caught three passes for 44 yards against the Giants after head coach Mike Zimmer said Friday he’d “already” been punished — meaning the fines.

Diggs said Sunday afternoon he “should’ve communicated better” after unexcused absences during three days last week.

“It was never not good,” Diggs said of his status with the Vikings. “Outside people got things a little shaky, but at this point – I'm a team guy. I'm here and I want to win."

However, the possibility of Diggs being traded before the Oct. 29 deadline, or after the season, remains as the Vikings front office has reportedly told inquiring teams it’ll budge with a massive offer. Diggs’ dissatisfaction has been known by teammates for months, sources told the Star Tribune this week, meaning it may not go away very quickly.

Vikings just posted this to their Snapchat account, of Stefon Diggs getting on the plane for New York. From what I understand, the team had a meeting with its captains to discuss the situation this week. Expectation is Diggs plays tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kDNQhVmhnK — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) October 5, 2019

—

The NFL collective bargaining agreement allows teams to fine by discretion if it’s “the same player” committing “repeated offenses in the same League Year,” meaning they deem his conduct “detrimental” to the team. Otherwise there is a $39,890 daily limit on cumulative fines for the 2019 league year.