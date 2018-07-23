While players can spread out in the locker room, equipment managers have gotten a needed space upgrade, too.

Marvel at the Vikings’ 6,500 square foot locker room, if you must. Or the players’ lounge area that sits surrounded by 95 lockers. Or the two fancy fireplaces on either side of the lounge.

As for Dennis Ryan, he gets more joy from his overflowing storage space, his six washers and his six dryers.

In 58 seasons, the Vikings have had two equipment managers run the locker room. Jimmy “Stubby” Eason did it from 1961 until 1980. When he lost his battle with cancer in 1981, Ryan was promoted.

“When I started working with Stubby in 1975, we were over at Midway Stadium in St. Paul,” Ryan said. “When the Twins season ended, we’d move to Met Stadium and practice there. But we had no storage at Met Stadium, so we kept everything at Midway.”

The minor league baseball facility had a dirt basement. Field equipment was stored in the first-base dugout. Another storage room — the “Blue Room” — was created when Stubby blocked off an entryway with blue-painted plywood.

“We had one washer and one dryer,” Ryan said. “Stu Voigt nicknamed me ‘Midway’ because every time he asked, ‘Where’s Dennis?’ they said, ‘He’s at Midway.’”

When the Vikings moved to Winter Park in 1981, they had three washers, three dryers and more room than they needed. Long before this year’s move to Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, “we were bursting at the seams,” Ryan said.

“We were stashing things everywhere,” Ryan said. “And making sure we kept it all from the mice.”

Training camp will be in Eagan this year. Ryan is happy about that as he looks into one of the fancy lockers. Naturally, he’s pointing out the most practical element.

“What I’m most happy with is every locker has a ventilation system,” Ryan said. “Guys can put their equipment in there and it’ll be dry by the next practice. That’s what matters to me.”