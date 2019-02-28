– The Vikings face a few expensive decisions with their star-studded defense in the coming weeks, and head coach Mike Zimmer spent part of his Thursday media session at the NFL Combine discussing the futures of Anthony Barr, Sheldon Richardson, Everson Griffen and more.

Below are some highlights from Zimmer's time with reporters at the NFL scouting combine.

On the Vikings wanting to re-sign both linebacker Barr and defensive tackle Richardson despite reaching a limit of high-priced contracts: "With [Richardson], it's the same with Anthony Barr, we'd love to have them both back. The question is where's the market going to go? Can we afford them? If we can afford them, we're going to bring them back. If we can't afford them, we're going to have to move on, unfortunately."

On whether there's a decision to be made with Griffen, who took some time away from the team during the season to deal with mental health issues, and whose $10.9 million salary becomes guaranteed March 15: "I don't think so. I let Rick [Spielman] and Rob [Brzezinski] handle all that. We just talk about, 'Rank your players where they are.' We talk about all those circumstances, but I don't think that's going to be a situation."

On quarterback Kirk Cousins, and the addition of new assistant head coach Gary Kubiak: "It's definitely going to help Kirk. The system, the terminology, the things he's done really well with the Shanahans, with Kyle and coach [Mike] Shanahan. It's definitely going to help. As far as Kirk, one of the things — and I think he had a good year. I think because he signed the big contract, everybody's on his rear end about that and we didn't win enough games. Same with me, I guess, but the big thing is every free agent I've had in my 25 or 26 years, however many years I've been coaching, they've always played better the second year."

On the offensive line: "I look at it two ways. I do think we probably have to get a little better there. But I also think part of coaching is helping these guys get better as well. I think scheme can help. I think plays that you call can help. So, I think it's a twofold situation. One of the things I like about all these [coaches] when I'm sitting in that room is they're talking about being able to protect a guy a little bit more if he's on a better player this week. Just how the scheme can help a player be better, and I believe that's true at every position, really."

On the health of cornerback Mike Hughes, who tore his ACL in October: "Yeah, I'm not sure. I have an idea. You know, most ACLs, it may be a little longer, I don't know. He's doing great. He really is. It's really hard to tell until you see him run and all that and how much longer he's got to go."