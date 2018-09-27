Los Angeles – Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen made his first public comments, on Instagram, since undergoing a mental health evaluation following two police incidents last weekend.
Griffen, the 30-year-old team captain, said he’s “focused on resolving personal issues with which I have been dealing for a long time” and thanked his family, team and fans for their support.
Griffen vowed to return to the Vikings “a much-improved person and player.”
“This past week’s events have raised many questions and I want to apologize to everyone who was impacted,” Griffen wrote on his verified Instagram account. “I am currently focused on resolving personal issues with which I have been dealing for a long time. Once I have had time to address those issues, I hope to share my story with everyone. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from my family, the Vikings organization, my teammates and our tremendous fan base. I apologize for not being able to take the field with my teammates and do not have an exact timeline for my return. I promise, however, I will return as a much-improved person and player.”
Griffen did not travel to Los Angeles with the Vikings for Thursday night’s game against the Rams. He has also dealt with a knee injury that limited him before last weekend’s incidents to which police twice were called upon to intervene in his erratic behavior.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.