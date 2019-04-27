The Vikings drafted another offensive lineman on Saturday in former Oklahoma guard Dru Samia.

Samia (6-5, 305 pounds) was selected with the 114th-overall pick in the fourth round, making him the second offensive lineman drafted within the Vikings’ first four picks. Center Garrett Bradbury was taken with the 18th-overall pick on Thursday night.

General manager Rick Spielman started Saturday by trading up six spots to draft Samia, sending a sixth-round pick (No. 204 overall) to the Seahawks.

Samia was a second-team All-American pick last season after he did not allow a sack in 14 starts at right guard. He was a fixture of the Sooners’ zone-heavy blocking schemes, which should help him fit into the Vikings’ new system. He’s seen by the Vikings as an NFL guard, where Samia said he expects to begin his work this spring.

He’s got the demeanor they’re looking for, if one day is any indication. A chippy game between Oklahoma and West Virginia in 2017 led to Samia getting ejected for throwing a punch.

This is the first time since 1965 the Vikings selected four players on offense to begin its NFL Draft. Minnesota hasseven more picks (159th, 190th, 191st, 193rd, 217th, 247th and 250th) in this draft.