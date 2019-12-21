The Vikings’ depth chart at tailback:

1. Dalvin Cook: Chest and shoulder injuries have hampered Cook, who might sit out the final two regular season games after making the Pro Bowl by rushing for 1,135 yards.

2. Alexander Mattison: An ankle injury suffered Dec. 8 has him doubtful for Monday night as well. Mattison is sixth among NFL rookie runners with 462 yards.

3. Mike Boone: Has 21 carries for 97 yards and hasn’t caught a pass but might be the starter Monday night.

4. Ameer Abdullah: A five-year veteran who was once Detroit’s top running back has been versatile with the Vikings and is the team’s top kickoff returner.

5. Tony Brooks-James: He played in three games for the Steelers (eight carries, 7 yards) this season before he was released Nov. 16 and added to the Vikings practice squad.