As the NFL’s free agency negotiating window opened on Monday, the Vikings earnestly began their effort to address their tenuous salary cap situation, with a series of widely expected moves that netted them an extra $4.93 million in cap space.

The team saved $5.5 million by declining a 2019 option on safety Andrew Sendejo, and freed up $4.55 million by releasing guard Mike Remmers. The Vikings used a portion of that space to place restricted free agent tenders on safety Anthony Harris and tackle Rashod Hill; Harris received a second-round tender that would be worth $3.095 million if he signs it, while Hill’s tender is worth $2.025 million. The Vikings can match any offer given to either player, though they would not receive draft pick compensation for Hill, a former undrafted free agent given an original-round tender.

Monday’s moves left the Vikings with a total of $9.87 million in salary cap space before the start of the new league year on Wednesday, with the possibility of more moves coming as the team tries to free up enough room to address its needs.

The offensive line figures to be at the top of the Vikings’ to-do list; Remmers’ release left the team with just one guard (Danny Isidora) who’s played in an NFL regular-season game. Remmers’ agent, Brett Tessler, tweeted the team talked to him about a restructured deal for the lineman before making the decision to release him.

The Vikings also face decisions on backup quarterback Trevor Siemian and running back Latavius Murray — both scheduled to become free agents on Wednesday — as well as defensive tackle Tom Johnson, guard Nick Easton and wide receiver Aldrick Robinson, among others.

Representatives for the Vikings’ two most prominent free agents — linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson — were also free to talk to other teams on Monday, as the Vikings try to determine whether they can afford a long-term deal for either player. They still rank near the bottom of the league in available cap space, meaning they’ll likely need to clear additional room under the cap to facilitate a serious run at either player or a prominent free agent.

Andrew Sendejo

Defensive end Everson Griffen, who is scheduled to make $10.9 million this season, would have his base salary guaranteed for the year if he is still on the roster by Friday. Griffen, who turns 32 in December, posted 5 ½ sacks last season, missing five games while dealing with mental health issues.

The Vikings would also fully guarantee Trae Waynes’ $9.069 salary for 2019 if the cornerback is on the roster when the new league year starts at 3 p.m. Central on Wednesday.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph told the Star Tribune on Sunday he has not been approached about restructuring his deal, but added he would be open to reducing his $7.625 million cap number for 2019 as part of a new deal that would add guaranteed money and additional years to his current contract, which expires after this season.

And if the Vikings were to complete a new deal with Adam Thielen that rewards the wide receiver for back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, they could structure it in a way that slightly lowers Thielen’s $8.1 million cap hit for 2019.

Staff writer Andrew Krammer contributed to this report.