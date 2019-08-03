A daily dispatch from Eagan

QB signs, vets sit

What might have been the largest crowd of training camp packed the stands Friday, perhaps because it was quarterback Kirk Cousins’ day to ink signatures after practice. The fifth padded session of camp offered some relief for seven veterans. Tight end Kyle Rudolph, defensive end Everson Griffen and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were among those told to watch practice. This came a day before Saturday’s practice under the lights at TCO Stadium, featuring 11-on-11 sessions resembling a scrimmage. Left tackle Riley Reiff, right guard Josh Kline, receiver Adam Thielen and safety Harrison Smith were also held out Friday. “Just taking care of some of the older guys,” coach Mike Zimmer said.

Tom Baker Video (03:39): Gary Kubiak's system is proving to be popular among the Vikings offense, and tight end Kyle Rudolph says the defense has been struggling against it due to so many plays that start out looking the same. Video (03:39): Gary Kubiak's system is proving to be popular among the Vikings offense, and tight end Kyle Rudolph says the defense has been struggling against it due to so many plays that start out looking the same.

‘O’ thuds in the end

Cousins enjoyed fruitful connections earlier in practice, finding receiver Stefon Diggs for a deep completion. He then evaded a blitzing Anthony Harris to hit receiver Chad Beebe on the run for a big gain. But the Vikings’ hurry-up drill ending practice culminated in a thud. On third down, confusion erupted over whether defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo was offsides or the tackle false-started. Cousins demanded an answer from an official, who ruled it a false start. On the next play, defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa broke through the line, forcing Cousins to flee and throw the ball away. Cousins then slammed his helmet down in frustration.

A chance to impress

With seven veterans given rest days, younger players saw opportunity. For what might have been the first time in camp, suspended cornerback Holton Hill took reps with the first-team defense, including the final hurry-up drill to close practice. Hill deflected a deep Cousins pass intended for receiver Jeff Badet. Rookie corner Kris Boyd also got plenty of reps, but he might wish they went differently. Boyd was beaten twice on deep passes — once by Diggs — and he was flagged for interfering with receiver Jordan Taylor on another deep ball.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (02:21): Assistant head coach Gary Kubiak has been impressed with the versatility of the tight end group at training camp so far. Video (02:21): Assistant head coach Gary Kubiak has been impressed with the versatility of the tight end group at training camp so far.

Holding their breath

Dan Bailey converted six of eight field-goal attempts Friday, missing from 39 and 50 yards. His longest make was from 44 yards. Bailey continues to deal with a rotating cast of helpers between long snappers Kevin McDermott and Austin Cutting and holders Beebe and Matt Wile, who held for three attempts, including the 39-yard miss, during practice. The crowd enthusiastically cheered Bailey’s first make from 37 yards. “That’s a good sign for this year,” an overheard fan said from the stands. “We might get kicked out if we talk about that any further.”

Camp chatter

“I don’t know how you guys watch practice every day.” — Tight end Kyle Rudolph said following what he called his first “vet day,” or healthy off day, from practice in nine NFL seasons.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (05:15): Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer examine the defense and the potential problems that may lie ahead. Video (05:15): Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer examine the defense and the potential problems that may lie ahead.

Injury report

T Aviante Collins, who was carted off Thursday, and DE Ade Aruna (undisclosed) missed their first practices. Zimmer did not provide an update on Collins. DT Shamar Stephen returned to practice after being activated off the non-football injury list. DE Stephen Weatherly (leg) returned after missing one practice. Four injured Vikings continued to be held out: CB Mike Hughes (knee, PUP), TE David Morgan (undisclosed, PUP), DE Tashawn Bower (Achilles’, NFI) and DT Curtis Cothran (undisclosed). DT Linval Joseph (shoulder) is still being held out of team drills.

ANDREW KRAMMER