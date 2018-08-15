Day @ Camp

A daily dispatch from Eagan

Fans running out of time

Setting the scene

The Vikings have just two more practices open to fans during their first training camp in Eagan, and they worked out in front of a light crowd on another 90-degree afternoon, a day before they’ll kick off two days of joint practices with the Jaguars. The team had some trouble hanging on to the ball, as Kirk Cousins and Latavius Murray botched an exchange before a pair of bad snaps skittered past quarterbacks.

Cousins connects with Treadwell

Cousins was particularly animated after hitting receiver Laquon Treadwell for a touchdown in a red zone drill, where Treadwell leapt for a ball in the corner of the end zone and used his size to shield Horace Richardson from making a play on the ball. “It helps when you’re a receiver and the quarterback has confidence in you,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “I think Kirk has come in with an open mind, hasn’t read all the things people are saying.”

Cook will get ‘bumped some’ vs. Jaguars

Running back Dalvin Cook, who didn’t play in Saturday’s preseason opener against Denver, will get his first chance on Wednesday and Thursday to face another team since he tore his left ACL Oct. 1. Zimmer said the Vikings and Jaguars practices will be similar to their normal practices, adding, “We’re going to tag off on the backs, so he’ll get bumped some.”

Alexander responds with interception

While the Vikings gave first-round pick Mike Hughes some work in their top nickel package on Tuesday, Mackensie Alexander made one of the more impressive defensive plays of the day while working with the second group. Alexander undercut Kendall Wright, taking a Trevor Siemian pass away from the receiver for an interception.

Camp chatter

“I’ve done it two or three times. It didn’t bother me, but I did hear about the argument that [the Browns] had between two coordinators, so I don’t think you want that out. I think it’s great for the fans.” — Zimmer, on whether he’d be willing to have the Vikings participate in HBO’s “Hard Knocks”

Injury report

Defensive end Everson Griffen missed his second day of practice with a non-football injury that isn’t believed to be serious; Zimmer said Griffen is “getting close” to a return. Stefon Diggs returned to practice on Tuesday afternoon, while fellow receiver Brandon Zylstra remained out with a hamstring injury and Stacy Coley watched practice after getting injured while leaping for a pass on Monday. With Rashod Hill out because of an ankle injury, rookie Brian O’Neill worked as the first-team right tackle. Defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes also sat out.

Ben Goessling