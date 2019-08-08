A daily dispatch from Eagan

Kicking shaky

Kicker Dan Bailey was uncertain during his opportunities kicking Wednesday during the team drills, albeit there was some wind. He went 3-for-6 on the day, failing to convert half of his attempts. On his first three, he made a 33-yard field goal, but missed from around 40 yards the next two, one of them hitting the right upright. On his final three attempts during drills, he went 2-for-3, including knocking one in from about 50 yards away. He also made a 42-yard field goal while missing one from 47 yards out.

Rookie QB impressed

Jake Browning, who signed as an undrafted free agent, looked solid in the final showing ahead of Friday’s game. The quarterback completed a number of throws, showing signs of improvement as he attempts to make the team. One throw in particular, though, was lofted to Kyle Rudolph, who was running a vertical route down the seam. The tight end caught the ball one-handed while being marked by Eric Wilson during 1-on-1 drills.

Vikings make noise

The Vikings again simulated crowd noise in their final practice ahead of Friday’s preseason opener against New Orleans. Speakers were transported around the facility. The crowd was on hand to watch individual and team drills, though it wasn’t loud enough to mimic crowd noise, which the Vikings again added during 11-on-11 sessions. At one point, fans shouted, “We love you, Diggs,” after Stefon Diggs ran a go route and was near the cheering section after failing to come up with the ball. A crowd that featured former Gophers star and two-time Super Bowl champion Tyrone Carter was met with 84 degrees and sunshine, with some clouds mixed in.

Camp chatter

– Mike Zimmer, when asked what he discussed with Saints coach Sean Payton leading up to Friday. In reality, they spoke family, formations and former Vikings, such as quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Offensive shuffling

With Brian O’Neill out for his second practice Wednesday, after suffering a right arm injury Monday, Rashod Hill rotated in at the right tackle position. O’Neill isn’t expected to be out long, but he will be sidelined for Friday’s game. That means Hill took a bulk of the snaps Wednesday. Running back Alexander Mattison was also in practice, despite coach Mike Zimmer floating out the possibility of an injury for the rookie.

Injury report

Tackle Aviante Collins didn’t practice for a fifth time because of a leg injury. Defensive end Ade Aruna continues to be sidelined because of an undisclosed injury. Defensive tackles Linval Joseph (shoulder) and Shamar Stephen (undisclosed) continued to be held out of team drills. Tight end David Morgan and cornerback Mike Hughes remain on the PUP list and have not practiced.

