Day @ Camp

A daily dispatch from Eagan

Fans running out of time

Setting the scene

A full crowd of 5,000 fans packed the stands in Eagan to watch the Vikings and Jaguars’ joint practice under partly cloudy skies and about 85 degrees. Tensions didn’t rise, however, as Jaguars coach Doug Marrone personally thanked Vikings owner Zygi Wilf before practice for hosting his team. A brief summit occurred before practice between 12 players on each side to discuss “doing this thing the right way,” coach Mike Zimmer said, meaning no fights. “We really don’t want to end up on TV like some of these other things that have been going on,” Zimmer said, referring to a recent Jets-Redskins skirmish during their joint practice. The sides escaped Wednesday’s practice without a fight.

Yellow flags fly

The Jaguars defense drew a bevy of yellow flags from practice officials during both one-on-one passing drills and full 11-on-11 team sessions. At least three were caused by hard counts of Vikings quarterbacks, including defensive end Calais Campbell jumping offsides when baited by Kirk Cousins. Even more flags were dropped in the secondary. Back-to-back illegal-contact flags were thrown on Jaguars defensive backs during a passing drill. Then Vikings receiver Adam Thielen was flagged for pushing off on Jaguars cornerback Jalen Myrick in the same session.

An FSU reunion

Wednesday was a reunion of sorts for a quartet of former Florida State alumni playing for the Vikings and Jaguars. Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who didn’t play together in college, met up on the field between drills to chat. “To see him work — it was good work,” Smith said. “It’s always good to team up with guys who fought under that spear.” Smith did share the same Seminoles field with Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes and Jaguars receiver Rashad Greene Sr. before they entered the NFL.

Kicker competition

Veteran kicker Kai Forbath had the leg up after making all four of his field-goal attempts ranging from 33 yards to beyond 50 yards. Rookie Daniel Carlson had his lone miss from about 38 yards, days after he made all six kicks (two field goals, four extra points) in the preseason opener against the Broncos.

Camp chatter

“I always want to go to Cincinnati and do it so I can go to my place, but other than that, we’ll see how this goes.” — Zimmer, referring to previous joint practices with the Bengals near his Kentucky ranch where he spends his offseason.

Injury report

Defensive end Everson Griffen (leg laceration) missed his third consecutive practice. Right tackle Rashod Hill (ankle) was sidelined for a second practice after rolling his ankle Monday. Receiver Brandon Zylstra (hamstring) has not practiced since injuring his hamstring Aug. 8. Receiver Stacy Coley (undisclosed) continued to sit out after he was carted off the field Monday. Defensive end Tashawn Bower and running back Mack Brown also observed practice from the sideline hampered by undisclosed ailments. Defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes returned to practice after missing one day but was still limited because of an undisclosed injury.

ANDREW KRAMMER