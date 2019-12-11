Two of the last four times Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has played the Detroit Lions, he’s earned an NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor just days later.

It happened again Sunday when Hunter sacked Lions quarterback David Blough three times during the first half of the 20-7 win. Hunter was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

His first career NFC Defender of the Week award came after last year’s home win against Detroit, when the Pro Bowler had 3.5 sacks and a 32-yard fumble returned for a touchdown.

Hunter is the fourth Vikings player this season to earn NFC Player of the Week honors, joining safety Anthony Harris (Week 1), kicker Dan Bailey (Week 5, Week 8) and running back Dalvin Cook (Week 10).