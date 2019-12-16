– Xavier Rhodes’ left calf injury in the second quarter of the Vikings’ 39-10 win against the Chargers on Sunday made the Vikings’ cornerback rotation spin a little faster.

Even when Rhodes returned in the second half from the injury, which he said after the game was “good,” he continued to cede snaps to cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Holton Hill.

The Vikings defense surrendered 307 passing yards to Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who threw interceptions to Hughes and safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris.

“I’m feeling good,” said Rhodes, the 29-year-old former All-Pro pick. “I’m just happy for my guys. I talk to them a lot and I’m just happy they’re going out there and doing what we need to do.”

Rhodes continues to start at right cornerback but said he’s unsure of his weekly role. His playing time has been further limited because of ankle and calf injuries the past two weeks while head coach Mike Zimmer deploys a rotation in the secondary.

The rotation started in the second series, when Hughes replaced Rhodes. Hughes and Hill rotated with Rhodes and left cornerback Trae Waynes throughout the game.

“It’s fluid,” Rhodes said. “There’s nothing I can possibly do about it. I have to go with what the coaches say and it goes from there.”

Hughes, who nabbed his first interception Sunday since his first NFL game on Sept. 9, 2018, said he’s settling into his role. After rotating as the slot corner in September and October, he’s played mainly outside corner since.

“Each week, I’m getting more comfortable and getting into a groove,” Hughes said. “Finding myself as an elite corner, I’m still trying to work toward that goal. Most importantly, we just want to win. Getting this 10th win was really important.”

Thielen returns

Receiver Adam Thielen did not appear limited in his return from a two-month recovery required to heal his strained hamstring. Nobody caught more than four passes Sunday for the Vikings offense as Thielen hauled in all three targets for 27 yards. Thielen initially played just five snaps on the opening 10-play touchdown drive. He said there was a point when he told coaches he was healthy.

“But they’re not going to listen to me,” Thielen said. “They’re going to do what’s best for the team.”

Thielen added he does not expect the injury to affect next week’s game against Green Bay.

Purple swarm

An ironic promotion from the Chargers dubbed Sunday’s game as “Fan Appreciation Day,” however the overwhelming majority of fans donned purple in the announced crowd of 25,446 — a sellout as many Chargers season-ticket holders pawned off their seats to traveling Vikings fans.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, the Loyola High School graduate from Los Angeles, had his own cheering section within the sea of purple.

“It was a home game for us, really” Barr said. “Fans were crazy today. I had 30 tickets to get. It was nice having that out there, that support. It’s been like that anywhere, really — any road game.”

‘A lot of confidence’

Zimmer said he maintains “a lot of confidence” in kicker Dan Bailey after the veteran missed his fourth extra point of the season after the opening touchdown. The south end zone of Dignity Health Sports Park, toward which Bailey’s kick hit the right upright, was an early concern because of the wind. Bailey made 7 of 8 kicks against the Chargers, converting four field goals and three of four extra points.

“Going into the game,” Zimmer said, “I knew going that way, it was going to be tough on special teams with the kickoffs and punts and all of the things going on there. It hit the goalpost, but Dan has been kicking great all year. Then he came back and made a bunch of them.”