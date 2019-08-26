Cornerback Holton Hill will have to fork over another $10,527 to the NFL Foundation, the league’s charitable arm that dispenses all fine money to programs for former players.

That’s what Hill was docked, according to a league source, for his flagged helmet-to-helmet hit on Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch, which got Hill ejected from the fourth quarter of the Aug. 18 preseason game. The hit put Lynch in the concussion protocol.

Hill, 22, is already sending nearly half of his base salary — about $270,000 — to the NFL this season due to separate four-game suspensions for violating policies on PEDs and illegal substances.

Head coach Mike Zimmer made points on both sides of Hill’s illegal hit, saying his cornerback shouldn’t have dropped his head to force helmet-to-helmet contact, but “when the quarterback is running an option, he ought to be fair game.”

More recently, Zimmer told the Star Tribune he still envisions a “really good future” for Hill, who isn’t eligible to play for the Vikings this regular season until Nov. 3 in Kansas City.