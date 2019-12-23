PLAYOFF SEEDING

• The Vikings (10-4) clinched an NFC playoff spot Saturday night when the 49ers eliminated the defending conference champion Rams with a 34-31 victory.

• The Vikings would win the NFC North with two victories and two Green Bay losses. The Packers (11-3) have the tiebreaker (record within the division) and would need to lose at Detroit (3-11-1) in Week 17.

• The Vikings could finish with the NFC’s No. 2 seed if they win out and both the Packers and Saints (12-3), who play at Carolina, lose next week. Otherwise, the Vikings would be the No. 3 seed if they win the division.

• The Vikings would be the No. 5 seed if they win out but do not win the division. They would be locked in to the No. 6 seed if they lose either of their last two games.