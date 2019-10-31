Sunday: Noon at Arrowhead Stadium (Ch. 9, 100.3-FM)

ABOUT THE CHIEFS

• Kansas City (5-3) lost Sunday for the third time in their past four games, falling at home 31-24 to Green Bay after Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

• It’s uncertain whether reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will play quarterback Sunday for Kansas City after dislocating his kneecap in the Chiefs’ Oct. 17 victory at Denver. Mahomes, 24, missed last week’s start against Green Bay after practicing on a limited basis.

• Kansas City’s defense — dealing with injuries to defensive tackles Xavier Williams and Alex Okafor, defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Bashaud Breeland — has given up 27 points per loss.

• Weapons in the Chiefs’ high-powered offense include Travis Kelce, who leads all NFL tight ends with 604 receiving yards, running back LeSean McCoy and receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

Player Spotlight | Matt Moore

• Moore has played 6½ quarters since Mahomes went down, leading a talented offense to scores on six of 16 drives so far against the Broncos and Packers. He has completed 34 of 55 passes (61.8%) for 384 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions since taking over.

• Moore, the 35-year-old journeyman, was brought out of retirement Aug. 26 by coach Andy Reid after backup quarterback Chad Henne suffered a broken ankle.

• Reid on Moore being thrown in without training camp: “He’s been a real pro with everything. That’s helped. The way he handles himself and handles the players around him is good because he’s a humble guy. He’s got a good way about him.”

• Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on the Chiefs offense with Moore: “It really didn’t change too much. The base offense is still pretty much the same. Some of the things he does are obviously different than Mahomes.”

COACH SPEAK | Andy Reid

• Reid is in his 21st season as an NFL head coach, his seventh with Kansas City. He has a 70-34 record (. 673) in the regular season and 2-5 in the playoffs with the Chiefs.

• Reid, 61, has overseen a top-10 scoring offense in four of his six full seasons in Kansas City, which is continuing this season as the Chiefs currently average 28.2 points per game (fourth).

• On Mahomes returning to practice: “He wanted to go back in after it happened. There’s not a lot that surprises me with him. He loves to play, and it shows in the way he plays. They were having a hard time holding him back when we were playing Denver.”

• On when he will make a decision on starting QB vs. the Vikings: “I’m taking it day by day to see how he does, watch him work and see. [Mahomes] is going to practice [this week], so we’ll see how it all works out.”

ANDREW KRAMMER