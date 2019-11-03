Adam Thielen and the Vikings hoped his strained right hamstring would be fully healed in two weeks. Sunday in Kansas City has arrived, and Thielen is making his return that was expected shortly after injuring his leg in the Oct. 20 win in Detroit.

Thielen ran through warmups under the watch of the Vikings medical staff at Arrowhead Stadium about 2.5 hours before kickoff, a session that confirmed his availability.

The Vikings will be at full strength as all seven inactives are healthy scratches.

Cornerback Holton Hill will make his season debut after serving two separate four-game suspensions for substance abuse and PED violations. Hill, the second-year pro, started three games last season.

The Chiefs will be without quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee), cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb), left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), and defensive end Frank Clark (neck). They will return defensive tackle Chris Jones, a pass-rushing stalwart, to the lineup.

Vikings’ inactives: DT Hercules Mata’afa, DT Jalyn Holmes, S Marcus Epps, DT Armon Watts, OT Oli Udoh, G Dru Samia and C Brett Jones.

Chiefs’ inactives: Mahomes (knee), Clark (neck), Fisher (groin), Fuller (thumb), DE Alex Okafor, RB Darwin Thompson and G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.