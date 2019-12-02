The Los Angeles Chargers’ lousy season has cost the Vikings a prime time game.
The Vikings-Chargers game set for Dec. 15 in Los Angeles has changed from a night game to a late afternoon game after NBC flexed the Bills-Steelers game to the night start.
The Vikings and Chargers will kick off at 3:05 p.m. Central in a game now televised by CBS.
The Chargers fell to 4-8 with a 23-20 loss in Denver on Sunday.
The Vikings play the Seahawks on Monday night in Seattle.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Access Vikings
Vikings
Vikings-Chargers game Dec. 15 flexed from night to afternoon
The Vikings and Chargers will kick off at 3:05 p.m. Central in a game now televised by CBS.
Vikings
Dalvin Cook among nine on Vikings injury report
The Vikings did not practice Thursday, but issued an injury report for their Monday night game in Seattle, in accordance with NFL rules.
Vikings
Former Viking Hutchinson named Hall of Fame semifinalist
Steve Hutchinson, a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team Associated Press selection, is one of three offensive linemen to make the list of 25 modern-era semifinalists.
Vikings
Vikings waive Doctson, promote linebacker from practice squad
Josh Doctson’s brief tenure with the Vikings produced seven snaps, a hamstring injury and no targets.
Blogs
Film review: Vikings' pass defense needs quick fix against Seahawks' Russell Wilson
On the most recent Monday night in Seattle, cornerback Xavier Rhodes followed top Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett in critical moments. The Vikings defense was characteristically…