The Los Angeles Chargers’ lousy season has cost the Vikings a prime time game.

The Vikings-Chargers game set for Dec. 15 in Los Angeles has changed from a night game to a late afternoon game after NBC flexed the Bills-Steelers game to the night start.

The Vikings and Chargers will kick off at 3:05 p.m. Central in a game now televised by CBS.

The Chargers fell to 4-8 with a 23-20 loss in Denver on Sunday.

The Vikings play the Seahawks on Monday night in Seattle.