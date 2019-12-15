Ahead of possibly another rotation, all Vikings cornerbacks are available for Sunday afternoon’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Xavier Rhodes, listed questionable due to an ankle injury limiting him throughout practices this week, tested the ankle in a pregame warmup at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Chargers’ temporary home stadium, and will play in L.A.

Rhodes was benched for three series against the Lions in place of Mike Hughes as part of a three-man rotation at outside corner, before injuring his ankle in the third quarter of that win.

As we detailed in Saturday’s Star Tribune, the Vikings’ three starting cornerbacks face short- and long-term uncertainty with expiring contracts and the current rotation.

Receiver Adam Thielen’s return means the Vikings offense is near full strength for the first time since he was injured Oct. 20 in Detroit. Thielen’s first attempted return, Nov. 3 in Kansas City, lasted seven snaps. Afterward, he said he wouldn’t play unless he was fully healthy.

Receiver Bisi Johnson, the rookie, is also active after being listed questionable due to a quad injury sustained in Thursday’s practice.

The Chargers will be without slot cornerback Desmond King, who was ruled out this weekend due to non-injury reasons.

Running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) and safety Jayron Kearse (toe) were ruled out for the Vikings earlier this week.

Vikings’ inactives:Mattison (ankle), Kearse (toe), DT Jalyn Holmes, G Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, DT Hercules Mata’afa and OT Aviante Collins.

Chargers’ inactives:King (non-injury), QB Easton Stick, OL Trey Pipkins, WR Jalen Guyton, S Roderic Teamer, G Spencer Drango and DT Sylvester Williams.