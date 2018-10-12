Left tackle Riley Reiff played through the foot injury suffered Sept. 22 against the Bills when he lined up just four days later to play the Rams in Los Angeles.

But the foot injury, which knocked him from last Sunday’s game in Philadelphia, kept him from practicing this week and he has been ruled out by head coach Mike Zimmer this weekend against the Cardinals.

Zimmer added the information he’s been given leads him to believe Reiff’s foot injury isn’t a long-term issue.

Rashod Hill will start in Reiff’s place against Cardinals’ All-Pro defensive end Chandler Jones. Rookie Brian O’Neill will get his first start at right tackle.

Running back Dalvin Cook is expected to return to the lineup after he was held out of last weekend’s win in Philadelphia. Cook has been dealing with a hamstring injury suffered Sept. 16 in Green Bay, but he practiced in full on Thursday.

We’ll update this when the Vikings’ official injury report is released.