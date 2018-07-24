The Vikings have cancelled Friday’s training camp practice in order to attend the memorial service for Tony Sparano.

Sparano, the Vikings offensive line coach, died Sunday morning at his home in Eden Prairie.

Fans with tickets to camp will be contacted directly by the Vikings ticket office, the team said Tuesday. For additional updates, contact the ticket office at 612-338-4537.

In lieu of flowers, the Sparano family has asked that donations be made to the American Heart Association. Sparano’s cause of death was arteriosclerotic heart disease, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Regularly-scheduled training camp practices will resume on Saturday.