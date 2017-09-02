The Vikings have begun the process of trimming their roster from 90 players to 53 in advance of Saturday’s cutdown deadline. Their first set of cuts on Friday afternoon included three of their former draft picks.

Below is the full list of 17 cuts reported by the Star Tribune. The Vikings will need to clear 18 more spots after the expected moves of receiver Michael Floyd to the suspended list, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the reserve/PUP list and defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd to the reserve/NFI list.

The Vikings kicker will be Kai Forbath after Marshall Koehn was informed of his release on Saturday morning, according to a NFL source. Koehn missed his only attempt, an extra point, in Thursday’s preseason finale.

Offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings was released on Friday afternoon, a NFL source confirmed. Cornerback Jabari Price also announced on Twitter he would be released, after getting beat for a pair of long completions in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Dolphins.

Clemmings’ departure seemed imminent, though the news of it will resonate with Vikings fans who watched the former fourth-rounder struggle in two stints at right and left tackle. Phil Loadholt’s torn Achilles pressed Clemmings into action his entire rookie year, and after the Vikings planned to go into 2016 with Clemmings as a swing tackle, injuries put him in the lineup for 14 games last year, first at right and then at left tackle.

Price, a seventh-round pick in the 2014 draft, had an impressive camp his rookie year, and played 14 games that season, before a DWI arrest at the end of the 2014 season led to a two-game suspension in 2015. He was eventually placed on injured reserve with a shoulder issue in 2015, and went on IR with a knee injury in 2016.

A handful of defensive linemen were also among the cuts. Veteran defensive tackle Will Sutton, formerly of the Bears, was notified of his release on Friday afternoon, according to a NFL source. Defensive tackle Chunky Clements and defensive end Sam McCaskill were waived, per NFL sources.

The Vikings also waived receiver Moritz Bohringer, offensive lineman Freddie Tagaloa, offensive lineman Reid Fragel, receiver Isaac Fruechte, tight end Josiah Price, tight end Nick Truesdell, running back Terrell Newby, cornerback Tre Roberson, linebacker Noor Davis and cornerback Sam Brown, according to NFL sources.

Bohringer, a 2016 sixth-round pick, is not considered a candidate for the practice squad, the source said, so the German experiment has ended in Minnesota.

Running cut list: (Check back for updates)

QB Mitch Leidner

K Marshall Koehn

OL T.J. Clemmings

OL Freddie Tagaloa

OL Reid Fragel

CB Jabari Price

CB Tre Roberson

CB Sam Brown

WR Moritz Bohringer

WR Isaac Fruechte

DT Will Sutton

DT Chunky Clements

DE Sam McCaskill

LB Noor Davis

TE Josiah Price

TE Nick Truesdell

RB Terrell Newby