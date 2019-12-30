something in reserve

With a spot in the playoffs already guaranteed, the Vikings had nothing to play for against the Bears on Sunday. Still, a lineup largely comprised of reserves and irregulars kept things competitive throughout, only succumbing in the game’s final minute. For the most part, the patchwork offensive line opened holes and the reshuffled linebacking corps closed them.

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings CB Holton Hill vs. Bears WR Allen Robinson II

WHO WON?

Robinson had 1,076 receiving yards and seven TDs going into the game, but Hill and others limited him to 71 yards (and only 7.9 yards per catch).

Robinson

PLAY OF THE GAME

GREAT ESCAPE

The Vikings had Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky right where they wanted him — fourth-and-9 at the Chicago 49 with 2 minutes, 36 seconds to go — until they didn’t. Trubisky rolled right, then hit Riley Ridley streaking toward the sideline for a 32-yard gain to set up the Bears’ winning field goal.

THE QUOTE

“We just stuck together, believed and put one last drive together. I think it was important to just go out on the right note.”

— Trubisky