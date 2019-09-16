Davante Adams, Packers receiver

After his 111-catch, 1,386 yard season, he was a standout Sunday with seven catches for 106 yards.

Aaron Jones, Packers running back

Injury plagued in his first two seasons, Jones had 23 carries for 116 yards and a TD and caught four passes.

Blake Martinez, Packers linebacker

In his fourth season out of Stanford, the durable inside backer was in on 13 of the Packers’ 43 tackles.