Davante Adams, Packers receiver
After his 111-catch, 1,386 yard season, he was a standout Sunday with seven catches for 106 yards.
Aaron Jones, Packers running back
Injury plagued in his first two seasons, Jones had 23 carries for 116 yards and a TD and caught four passes.
Blake Martinez, Packers linebacker
In his fourth season out of Stanford, the durable inside backer was in on 13 of the Packers’ 43 tackles.
MN United
Quintero scores twice, Loons pick up three points with win over RSL
Sunday's scores were Darwin Quintero's team-leading ninth and 10th goals in MLS play and both came after Quintero displayed composure by controlling the ball with his dribble.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Lynx
Lynx's Collier to be announced as WNBA Rookie of the Year
Napheesa Collier, taken sixth overall in the draft out of Connecticut, got 29 votes from the panel of 43 sportswriters and sportscasters. Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale received the other 14 votes.
Sports
WNBA Playoff Glance
Chicago 105, Phoenix 76 Seattle 84, Minnesota 74 Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69 Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92 Tuesday, Sept. 17: Las Vegas…
Sports
