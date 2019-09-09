1
Blocked punts in the season opener by the Vikings in team history. Eric Wilson had one Sunday in the first quarter.
15
Players in Vikings history who have had three takeaways in a game. Anthony Harris had two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
0
Special teams controversies. Dan Bailey made all four extra points and Britton Colquitt punted five times for a net average of 40.2.
