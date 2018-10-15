Among his favorite receivers ...

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins caught a pass from himself on a tipped ball Sunday, the eighth time in team history that has happened. In 1997, Brad Johnson scored a TD on such a play; he and Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota are the only two NFL QBs to accomplish that feat. Other Vikings QBs who completed a pass to themselves are Sam Bradford, Christian Ponder, Brett Favre, Daunte Culpepper, Randall Cunningham and Rich Gannon.

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings LT Rashod Hill vs. Cards DE Chandler Jones

WHO WON?

Jones

Jones, a former All-Pro for the Patriots, held the upper hand with 1.5 sacks, two QB hurries and a forced fumble.

PLAY OF THE GAME

ADAM ON THE SEAM

The Vikings took a 20-10 lead early in the third quarter when QB Kirk Cousins (7) hit WR Adam Thielen (19) for a 13-yard TD. Cardinals LB Josh Bynes (57) drew single coverage on Thielen with Laquon Treadwell (11) and Kyle Rudolph (82) also lined up on the left side. Bynes bit on an inside move and Thielen beat him deep in the end zone.

THE QUOTE

“We know what this quarterback can do … and what us as receivers can do. ”

— Adam Thielen