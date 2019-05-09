The Minnesota Vikings will get in on a different game at their new headquarters in Eagan.

The Viking Lakes, home of the team’s Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO) Stadium, announced the inaugural season of the “Summer Skolstice” on June 20-22. The festival features St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Joss Stone, Sheila E. and '80s heartthrob Rick Springfield. Food and art with a “Nordic flair” will be featured.

Created with 262 Five Ltd., the musical lineup crosses generations and genres.

On the first night, Springfield performs with Eddie Money and Tommy Tutone with opening act The Family Stone.

Female performers take over on Friday with Elle King, Stone and Sheila E.

Saturday segues into R&B with St. Paul and the Broken Bones, which recently brought down the house at the Palace, Judith Hill and the Minneapolis Funk All-Stars.

Viking Lakes General Manager Kyle Chank said the 13-month-old development was built for community events.

Team owners Mark and Zygi Wilf privately funded the new headquarters on a parcel of land that was the former headquarters of Northwest Airlines.

Office buildings, retail and residential spaces are envisioned for future phases on the land.

“At Viking Lakes, we are building a vibrant place to live, work and play,” Chank said. “Summer Skolstice is the first of many large-scale events that will be activated on our property.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. General admission is $45. VIP are $100.