The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with longtime employee Mike “Wobby” Wobschall as their senior digital content manager, the team said Tuesday.

Neither party is elaborating on the sudden departure from the team by Wobschall, whose better known by his nickname and his Vikings boosterism on KFAN Radio, FM 100.3, the Vikings’ flagship station and the Twin Cities’ leading sports radio outlet.

Reached by telephone Tuesday, the 36-year-old Wobschall said, “I’m not going to say anything about that now.”

He also declined to say whether his relationship has changed with KFAN, where he has been an on-air mainstay on the late-morning show hosted by Paul Allen, the Vikings’ play-by-play radio announcer.

A message was left with KFAN program director Chad Abbott seeking information about Wobschall’s future with the station.

Wobschall joined the Vikings as an intern for the 2005-06 season and came on full-time in 2007.

His duties with the team included the “Monday Morning Mailbag,” an online postgame rehash that was hosted this week by Eric Smith. He’s also co-hosted “Skol Stories” with newly retired WCCO-TV sports anchor Mark Rosen.