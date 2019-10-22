RUNNING IT UP
NFL point differential leaders:
New England (7-0) 175
San Francisco (6-0) 92
Vikings (5-2) 69
Dallas (4-3) 66
Baltimore (5-2) 58
Kansas City (5-2) 52
Green Bay (6-1) 45
Carolina (4-2) 33
Buffalo (5-1) 30
L.A. Rams (4-3) 26
Houston (4-3) 21
New Orleans (6-1) 17
Vikings
Kirk Cousins says he has 'gratitude' toward Washington
The Vikings quarterback anticipates experiencing some emotions when Minnesota faces Washington on Thursday.
Wolves
Wolves' Covington opens up and finds himself
The Wolves forward heads into a new season having learned the lesson that asking for help isn't weak.
Wolves
Timberwolves-Brooklyn game preview
The Wolves, under new management and with a new offensive style, open their season against Brooklyn, a team they hope to emulate,
Wolves
The Robert Covington file
Covington arrived with the Wolves last November in the Jimmy Butler trade, but was limited to 22 games because of a knee injury.
Wolves
Five Timberwolves story lines to follow this NBA season
Just how effective will their new emphasis on three-point shooting and up-tempo offense be?