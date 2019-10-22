RUNNING IT UP

NFL point differential leaders:

New England (7-0) 175

San Francisco (6-0) 92

Vikings (5-2) 69

Dallas (4-3) 66

Baltimore (5-2) 58

Kansas City (5-2) 52

Green Bay (6-1) 45

Carolina (4-2) 33

Buffalo (5-1) 30

L.A. Rams (4-3) 26

Houston (4-3) 21

New Orleans (6-1) 17