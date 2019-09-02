Two days after cutting Laquon Treadwell, the Vikings made a move to add the other receiver who piqued their interest in the 2016 draft.

According to multiple NFL sources, the Vikings have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Redskins receiver Josh Doctson, who went to Washington a pick before the Vikings selected Treadwell in 2016.

At Doctson's pro day at TCU in 2016, coach Mike Zimmer was on the field running press coverage drills with the wide receiver to see how he'd react in the NFL. It seemed as if Doctson might end up in Minnesota, until the Redskins took him in a three-pick run of receivers that started with Corey Coleman to Houston and ended with Treadwell to Minnesota.

An Achilles injury short-circuited the receiver's first year with the Redskins, where he caught just two passes for 66 yards. Doctson played one full season with quarterback Kirk Cousins, catching 35 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns in 2017. He posted 44 catches for 532 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2018.

He'll get a chance to contribute behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, who were the only receivers on the Vikings' 53-man roster with substantive NFL experience until the team added Doctson. The Vikings kept just four receivers at Saturday's roster cutdown deadline, making it seem as if they might add another veteran to go with second-year man Chad Beebe and rookie Bisi Johnson.