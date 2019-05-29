The Vikings have added a part-time kicking coach.

Nate Kaeding, a nine-year NFL veteran, will help coach kicker Dan Bailey and the Vikings field goal operation during offseason workouts.

During Wednesday’s Organized Team Activity practice, Kaeding worked closely with punter Matt Wile on holds and oversaw a team field goal session in which Bailey made all six attempts. Kaeding has driven to the TCO Performance Center in Eagan a couple times a week from his Iowa home, according to special teams coach Marwan Maalouf.

Kaeding, 37, was a two-time Pro Bowler, and was first team All-Pro in 2009 when he made 32 of 35 field goal attempts for San Diego and had an NFL-leading 146 points.

He is the ninth most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history at 86.19%.

He was drafted by the Chargers in the third round in 2004 with a pick that came to San Diego from the Giants. The Chargers chose Eli Manning No. 1 overall in 2004, then traded him to New York for the No. 4 overall pick, Philip Rivers, and two draft picks.

Bailey signed a one-year, $1 million deal to stay with the Vikings.

The Vikings ranked last in field goal percentage (.686) last season, at the start of which rookie Daniel Carlson was cut after missing three field goals in a Week 2 tie at Green Bay. Bailey was then signed and missed a career-high seven field goals (one blocked) as the Vikings missed the playoffs.

At the NFL Combine on Feb. 28, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said: “We’ve struggled finding the kicker or with consistency at that position, especially. And I go back and I think about the three kicks in Green Bay and when Blair Walsh missed that 27-yarder and how much that affected how the organization. If we get in the playoffs, who knows? If we win that first playoff game in Seattle, who knows? Those are the kind of things that enter my mind if we’re trying to get to the next level.”