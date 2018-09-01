Week 1 vs. San Francisco

Kirk Cousins faces former coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon returns to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Week 2 at Green Bay

The Vikings start the NFC North slate in Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers should be healthy after playing just eight snaps in the rivalry last season.

Week 3 vs. Buffalo

An overhauled Bills offense features rookie QB Josh Allen, who may or may not play against the Vikings, with A.J. McCarron and Nathan Peterman muddling the outlook.

Week 4 at L.A. Rams

On "Thursday Night Football," the talented Rams offense looks to rebound from a home playoff loss to the Falcons, while boasting a revamped defense with Marcus Peters and Ndamukong Suh.

Week 5 at Philadelphia

An NFC Championship Game rematch should have no shortage of intrigue, with Carson Wentz likely ready to face the Vikings for the first time since 2016.

Week 6 vs. Arizona

QB Sam Bradford, if healthy, is set to return to U.S. Bank Stadium with a Cardinals offense that just drafted QB Josh Rosen and returns RB David Johnson.

Week 7 at N.Y. Jets

Rookie QB Sam Darnold will be six games into his rookie season when the Vikings go to MetLife Stadium.

Week 8 vs. New Orleans

The Minneapolis Miracle matchup repeats at U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Vikings and Saints get the national broadcast treatment on Sunday night. Teddy Bridgewater returns as Drew Brees' backup.

Week 9 vs. Detroit

The Vikings wait six weeks for the next division game, hosting a Lions team that will know its direction under first-year coach Matt Patricia.

Week 10 Bye

Week 11 at Chicago

The Vikings eked out a three-point win at Soldier Field last season and haven't won back-to-back games in Chicago since the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

Week 12 vs. Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers returns to the site of the Anthony Barr hit for a Sunday night matchup.

Week 13 at New England

The Vikings travel to New England for just the fourth time this millennium. Awaiting them is 41-year-old Tom Brady.

Week 14 at Seattle

The Seahawks aren't what they used to be, but this Monday night matchup could be tough. Seattle hasn't had a losing record at home since 2008.

Week 15 vs. Miami

Ryan Tannehill may be at the end of a make-or-break season for the Dolphins, a team with just one winning season in the past decade.

Week 16 at Detroit

Detroit is the only divisional foe that Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has a losing record (3-5) against.

Week 17 vs. Chicago

The season finale is at home against the Bears for the third straight year. This one could mean more against second-year QB Mitch Trubisky and first-year coach Matt Nagy.

ANDREW KRAMMER