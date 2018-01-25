Coming off a trip to the NFC Championship Game, the Vikings have a strong nucleus heading into 2018, led by the league’s top defense. But there will be changes before next season — possibly at the most important position on the roster, where three of the team’s four quarterbacks could be free agents. Here is a position-by-position, player-by-player breakdown of the team that finished the 2017 season.

QUARTERBACKS

Sam Bradford, foreground, and Case Keenum

CASE KEENUM IN

Vikings could explore outside options like Kirk Cousins and Drew Brees. But at least for 2018, Keenum did enough to stay.

TEDDY BRIDGEWATER IN

His 2017 contract could toll, or he could find a cool free agent market. Best bet might be to return on an affordable deal.

KYLE SLOTER IN

Vikings see him as a developmental backup, and made sure to keep him around when they could have let him go.

SAM BRADFORD OUT

Knee issues make it hard for the Vikings to pay him money a starter would make. He’ll likely see if another team will.

RUNNING BACKS

Latavius Murray

DALVIN COOK IN

Once he returns from his torn ACL, he’ll likely be the feature back again after a promising start as a rookie.

LATAVIUS MURRAY IN

He improved through 2017 as his ankle healed. Returns as a reliable veteran and short-yardage back.

C.J. HAM IN

Had a solid first year as a fullback, and will cost Vikings only $555K in 2018.

JERICK MCKINNON OUT

Said this week he wants to be a featured back; should get that chance after a solid year. Does he follow Pat Shurmur to New York?

RECEIVERS and TIGHT ENDS

Adam Thielen

STEFON DIGGS, WR IN

Caught career-high eight TDs in regular season; he’ll forever be known for the one he scored in the playoffs.

ADAM THIELEN, WR IN

He’ll look to follow up on a Pro Bowl season in 2018 after catching 91 passes for 1,276 yards in 2017.

JARIUS WRIGHT, WR IN

Could be asked to restructure 2018 contract, as he did in 2017, but he proved his worth to the offense.

LAQUON TREADWELL, WR IN

Caught only 20 passes, but guaranteed money talks; Vikings would eat $5.22M in cap space if they cut him.

STACEY COLEY, WR IN

Seventh-round pick could get another shot to return kicks in 2018, while battling for playing time.

MICHAEL FLOYD, WR OUT

Never made much of an impact after returning from four-game suspension; Vikings will move on.

KYLE RUDOLPH, TE IN

Reliable red-zone target caught eight TDs this season; he turns 29 in November.

DAVID MORGAN, TE IN

Proved his worth as blocking TE while catching 10 passes for 95 yards and a TD.

BLAKE BELL, TE OUT

Shoulder injury put him on injured reserve; Vikings could look for a pass-catcher.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Pat Elflein (65)

AVIANTE COLLINS, T IN

Vikings paid to sign him as a rookie free agent; they’ll look to keep developing him next year.

NICK EASTON, G IN

Should return as LG after recovering from ankle fracture he sustained at Lambeau Field in December.

CORNELIUS EDISON, C IN

Even if it’s only as a developmental player, Vikings could keep him for interior line depth.

PAT ELFLEIN, C IN

Should recover from ankle surgery in time for spring workouts after impressive rookie season.

RASHOD HILL, T IN

Might not be ultimate solution at RT, but worth keeping around as swing tackle, at least.

DANNY ISIDORA, G IN

Vikings liked rookie’s potential in 2017; powerful guard has a chance to compete for Berger’s spot.

RILEY REIFF, T IN

Had impressive first season at LT after Vikings gave him $58.5 million; can he do it again?

MIKE REMMERS, G/T IN

Might wind up at guard, where he’d spend less time dealing with top edge rushers.

JEREMIAH SIRLES, G/T IN

Could earn interest as an RFA from other teams, but has value to Vikings because of versatility.

JOE BERGER, G/C OUT

With 35-year-old planning to retire, Vikings need a new RG to replace underrated contributor.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Everson Griffen

TASHAWN BOWER, DE IN

Vikings like him as next young pass rusher to work with defensive line coach Andre Patterson.

EVERSON GRIFFEN, DE IN

Set career high with 13 sacks; plantar fasciitis limited him in second half of the season.

DANIELLE HUNTER, DE IN

Productivity dipped somewhat with double teams, higher workload, but he’s still only 23.

JALEEL JOHNSON, DT IN

Fourth-round pick could have bright future, possibly as rotational player at three-technique tackle.

LINVAL JOSEPH, NT IN

Pro Bowler is signed through 2022 after inking a four-year contract extension in training camp.

BRIAN ROBISON, DE IN

Could retire or restructure contract at age 35, but guess here is he returns as rotational player.

SHAMAR STEPHEN, DT IN

Might see a reduction in playing time, and has to return from injuries, but Vikings like his approach.

STEPHEN WEATHERLY, DE IN

Young pass rusher started to get more playing time toward end of the season; could see more in 2018.

SHARRIF FLOYD, DT OUT

He’ll be a free agent after missing entire season; nerve damage in his knee could end his career.

TOM JOHNSON, DT OUT

Had a nice run as a rotational pass rusher, but he’ll be 34 at the end of August, and is a free agent.

LINEBACKERS

Eric Kendricks

ANTHONY BARR, OLB IN

Vikings would owe him $12.3 million on fifth-year option; generated 10 pressures on 93 blitzes.

KENTRELL BROTHERS, ILB IN

Even if his role doesn’t increase on defense, his value on special teams will keep him around.

BEN GEDEON, OLB IN

Had solid rookie season playing mostly in base defense; figures to contribute at least as a run defender.

ERIC KENDRICKS, MLB IN

Facing a big year in 2018; Vikings will decide whether to give former second-round pick a long-term contract.

ERIC WILSON, OLB IN

Undrafted free agent contributed on special teams; could get a chance to move up in LB pecking order in 2018.

EMMANUEL LAMUR, OLB OUT

Made only a modest impact after signing two-year, $5.5 million deal in 2016; will be a free agent.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Terence Newman

MACKENSIE ALEXANDER, CB IN

QBs went after him in playoffs, but he improved as a nickel corner; can he handle the role full-time?

ANTHONY HARRIS, S IN

Solid special teamer started three games; his forced fumble vs. Rams was one of season’s biggest plays.

JAYRON KEARSE, S IN

Hasn’t grown into reliable safety yet, but special teams work should keep him around.

TERENCE NEWMAN, CB IN

He’s a free agent, and it’ll depend if he wants to play at age 40. If he does, he’ll likely have a job.

XAVIER RHODES, CB IN

Will earn $11 million in 2018, in first season of five-year extension he signed in training camp.

ANDREW SENDEJO, S IN

Continues to improve as coverage safety; would make $3.5 million in third season of four-year deal.

MARCUS SHERELS, CB IN

Didn’t impress as kick returner, but figures to get a new deal to return as punt returner in 2018.

HARRISON SMITH, S IN

After being named first-team All-Pro, he’ll have to shake off bewildering performance in NFC title game.

TRAE WAYNES, CB IN

Improvement in 2017 could lead to Vikings picking up his fifth-year option in May.

TRAMAINE BROCK, CB OUT

Unrestricted free agent never cracked Vikings DB rotation on consistent basis.

SPECIALISTS

Punter Ryan Quigley (holding), and kicker Kai Forbath

KAI FORBATH, K IN

Free agent missed eight kicks and had three more blocked, but drilled 53-yard FG in divisional playoffs.

KEVIN MCDERMOTT, LS IN

Should return from dislocated shoulder to get his job back for 2018 season.

RYAN QUIGLEY, P IN

Didn’t have a touchback in regular season; success as directional punter should bring him back.

JEFF OVERBAUGH, LS OUT

Vikings signed him for the playoffs after McDermott’s injury; he’s likely gone if McDermott is healthy.