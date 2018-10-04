THE Traveler: Lucy Morrissey of Eden Prairie.

The scene: The tops of "tent rocks" in Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico.

Huh, 'tent rocks'? The volcanic rock was deposited 6 million to 7 million years ago during eruptions in the Jemez Mountains, Morrissey explains. "The geologic name for this particular formation is hoodoo," she wrote in an e-mail.

About the trip: "Northern New Mexico is a beautiful area. We have family in the area near Tent Rocks, so we have visited numerous times over the past 20-plus years. It's fun to go with any age companions, as there are different level of difficulty trails to hike. You may even be lucky enough to spot a tarantula on the slot canyon wall!"

How she got this shot: "My older daughter and I were hiking up the Canyon Trail in late March, and there happened to be a lot of school groups on field trips there, and since teenagers appear to think gravity does not apply to them, we would step aside and let them go up or down the trail. Every time we stopped, we both took pictures of the amazing scenery all around. This is one of those pictures!"

Equipment: Morrissey used her iPhone.

