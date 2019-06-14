THE Traveler: Sandy Lee of Chaska.

The scene: Two downy African penguin chicks bask in the sun at Boulders Beach against a lush South African landscape. The adult penguin stretches its neck to "yell" — an African penguin call used to establish dominance over its territory.

The Destination: Lee traveled to South Africa, where she visited Cape Town, Cape Point and the Cape of Good Hope. "The drive along the mountainside is spectacular; a paved road curves around lovely villages and beaches. Getting to the final Point is a bit crowded and touristy but still a fun destination," Lee wrote in an e-mail. After Cape Point, she drove north to Boulders Beach, where she took the photo of the African penguins. Part of the Table Mountain National Park Marine Protected Area, Boulders Beach has a clean, safe swimming spot with soft white sand, temperate waters and about 60,000 annual visitors. Foxy Beach, accessible by boardwalk from Boulders Beach, offers a unique close-range viewpoint of the African penguin colony for a small conservation fee.

The penguins: African penguins are one of the world's most endangered penguin species. In 1982, only two breeding pairs remained, but thanks to conservation efforts the Boulders Beach colony alone has more than 3,000 African penguins. The penguins are one of the smallest penguin species and have distinctive sharp beaks and black feet.

