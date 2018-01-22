Minnesota law requires motorists who come upon emergency vehicles stopped on a road with flashing lights to move over one entire lane when passing to allow them room to work.

It’s the message law enforcement message deliver over and over, especially on days when adverse weather moves in. Yet time and time again, drivers don’t heed the warnings and bad things happen.

Case in point comes out of Washington County where a deputy was hurt, but not seriously when he was responding to a crash involving two vehicles in Hugo on Jan. 15. As he was attending to the crash, another vehicle plows into one of the vehicles involved in the original crash. A deputy was sent flying and landing on the pavement.

"This could have been deadly," the sheriff's office said in recounting the incident on its Facebook page. "With the snow coming, we thought we would share this squad video and remind you to slow down, watch for stopped vehicles and emergency lights."

The agency captured the incident on the deputy's dashcam and shared it in a tweet and on its Facebook page.