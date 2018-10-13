Minnesota United lost two video reviews and ultimately Saturday’s game, 2-0 to Colorado at cold, windy TCF Bank Stadium.

The two reviews wiped away Darwin Quintero’s game-opening goal in the 51st minute and then took away substitute Ibson’s seeming tying goal early in stoppage time.

Both times Loons forward Angelo Rodriguez was ruled offside after the referee reviewed each play.

The Rapids scored their second and final goal in extra time’s seventh minute. Their celebration led to a confrontation along the sideline after Colorado’s Tommy Smith came in front of the Minnesota United and punched his fist in the air toward the home team’s supporters.

Both Smith and United’s Harrison Heath received a red card each for a foul and abusive language.

When it finally was all over, the Loons lost for just the fifth time at home this season and the Rapids had won on the road for only the second time this season.

COLORADO 2, MINNESOTA UNITED 0 Next Sunday: 4 p.m. vs. L.A. Galaxy (ESPN)

Rapids forward Yannick Boil’s goal seemingly out of nowhere in the 71st minute Saturday stood as the winner in his team’s 1-0 victory over Minnesota United FC on a cold, windy afternoon at TCF Bank Stadium.

That lone goal ended the Rapids’ seven-game losing streak in which it had been outscored 22-1 and an eight-game winless streak.

The afternoon ended with teams from both teams confronting each other along the sideline in a game Loons coach Adrian Heath said got out of control and led to “players doing things they regret.”

The Loons came home Saturday after a 5-1 thumping at Philadelphia a week ago, but their own turf didn’t prove friendly this time in a place where they were 10-4-1 until then.

Boli scored the game’s only goal 10 minutes after Quintero scored a goal that a lengthy video review took away moments later.

Boli’s header past Loons goalkeeper Matt Lampson — starting for the first time since April, for injured Bobby Shuttleworth — came on a sudden run toward the goal. He directed teammate Marlon Hairston’s perfectly placed lead pass high into the short, right corner of the goal after he fought off United defender Michael Boxall for the ball.

Quintero seemed to score when he knocked down Miguel Ibarra’s pass with his right foot and in the next step, launched a shot with it from the right side that beat venerable Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard on the short side.

But that lengthy video review after the goal determined that teammate Angelo Rodriguez was off-side just as Quintero made a perfectly-timed run to convert Ibarra’s pass.