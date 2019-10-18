A battle for survival in the jungle
The live-action version of "The Lion King" (PG; ⋆⋆⋆), based on the Oscar-winning 1994 Disney animated film, features the same stunning visual effects, and the slight human touches given to the animals are enough to help express emotion. Once again, the young lion Simba (voiced both by JD McCrary and Donald Glover) finds himself in the "Hamlet"-inspired story of royal treachery. But the question with past live-action interpretations of animated works continues: Do we really need another version?
Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service
Also coming Tuesday
• Angel of Mine
• Satanic Panic
• Strange But True
• Veronica Mars
• Wonder Woman: Bloodlines
Eat & Drink
The ultimate guide to eating local at MSP airport
Skip the chains. Here's where to get a taste of Minnesota's dining scene at the airport.
Celebrities
Shaq donates a year's rent to a paralyzed Atlanta boy
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has donated a year's rent in a new home to an Atlanta woman whose 12-year-old son was paralyzed in a shooting at a football game.
Variety
Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
Nebraska court rejects lethal injection protocol challenge
The lethal injection protocol that was used in 2018 to execute a Nebraska prisoner survived a legal challenge Friday from death penalty opponents who had hoped to overturn it to prevent the state from carrying out capital punishment.
Variety
The Latest: Investigators head to Alaska plane crash site
The Latest on a plane that went off the runway while landing at an Aleutian Islands community (all times local):