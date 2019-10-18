A battle for survival in the jungle

The live-action version of "The Lion King" (PG; ⋆⋆⋆), based on the Oscar-winning 1994 Disney animated film, features the same stunning visual effects, and the slight human touches given to the animals are enough to help express emotion. Once again, the young lion Simba (voiced both by JD McCrary and Donald Glover) finds himself in the "Hamlet"-inspired story of royal treachery. But the question with past live-action interpretations of animated works continues: Do we really need another version?

Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service

