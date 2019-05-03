A few bricks short of a load

"The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" (PG; ⋆⋆½) should be called "The Lego Movie: The Worse Part." The kid from the close-to-perfect "The Lego Movie" has grown up just enough to be crabby when his little sister wants to play alongside him with her Duplos, setting up a toy battle. Clever, right? But the frenetic movie skitters from action scene to action scene. The Chris Pratt/Elizabeth Banks duo remains very appealing, and the moral is another sweet one. But some of the magic is gone.

Chris Hewitt

Also coming Tuesday

"Blaze"

"Never Ever"

“Blaze” “Never Ever” “The Prodigy” “Rise of the Rockets” “Reinventing Rosalee” “What Men Want”

"The Prodigy"

"Rise of the Rockets"

"Reinventing Rosalee"

"What Men Want"