'To Catch a Thief' meets 'Ab Fab'
"The Hustle" (⋆⋆½; PG-13) is a gender-swapped remake of 1988's "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," about rival con artists. The poised Josephine (Anne Hathaway) leans on breathy flirtations and crocodile tears, while the unrefined Penny (Rebel Wilson) has a knack for crafting elaborate narratives that usually involve human trafficking. They zero in on a shared mark: a hapless young tech inventor (Alex Sharp). A wager ensues. What makes "The Hustle" work is its stars.
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
Also coming Tuesday
"The Assault"
"The Brink"
"A Dog's Journey"
"Perception"
"The Sun Is Also a Star"
