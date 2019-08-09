Superheroes cry it out
The episodic and overstuffed "Avengers: Endgame" (⋆⋆⋆; PG13) shines in parts. The key conflict involves Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and War Machine (Don Cheadle) trying to reverse the destruction wrought by Thanos (Josh Brolin), possibly our least charismatic supervillain. The ending is a moving capper to the 22-film series, circling back to 2008's "Iron Man."
Chris Hewitt
Also coming Tuesday
"All Is True"
"Finding Steve McQueen"
"Rafiki"
"Shadow"
"Vault"
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Trump reassures NRA on gun control talks
President Donald Trump said Friday he has reassured the National Rifle Association that its views about the right to bear arms won't be ignored in Washington's response to recent mass shootings.
Variety
To boost workforce, medical schools try to sell rural life
On a field trip to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Ashish Bibireddy put on headphones and scrolled through a jukebox of music from an influential 1927 recording session.
Variety
Walmart removes images of violence in stores after shooting
Walmart is removing from all of its stores signs, displays or videos that depict violence following a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, store…
National
Officer on leave after apparent Klan document seen at home
A white police officer in western Michigan is on paid administrative leave after an apparent Ku Klux Klan document was seen framed on a wall of his home.
National
Scandal-ridden NRA head LaPierre digs in against gun control
In the aftermath of the back-to-back shooting massacres in Texas and Ohio, the debate over gun control has returned to the National Rifle Association and…