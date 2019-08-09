Superheroes cry it out

The episodic and overstuffed "Avengers: Endgame" (⋆⋆⋆; PG13) shines in parts. The key conflict involves Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and War Machine (Don Cheadle) trying to reverse the destruction wrought by Thanos (Josh Brolin), possibly our least charismatic supervillain. The ending is a moving capper to the 22-film series, circling back to 2008's "Iron Man."

Chris Hewitt

Also coming Tuesday

"All Is True"

"Finding Steve McQueen"

"Rafiki"

"Shadow"

"Vault"