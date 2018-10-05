Coming up a little short
I like Dwayne Johnson regardless of the film he’s in. Therefore, I liked moments of his crime extravaganza “Skyscraper” (⋆⋆½, PG-13). But I liked it more three decades earlier when it was called “Die Hard.” As a lone-hero cop battling international robbers, Johnson does much of what that film’s hero did, except he does it with one false leg. But despite his innate charm and earnest gung-ho approach, this never reaches the sassy, “welcome to the party, pal” confidence of the original.
COLIN COVERT
Also coming Tuesday
“Hotel Artemis”
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”
“Prayer Before Dawn”
“Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot”
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: McConnell 'feeling good' ahead of Senate vote
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
National
A rift at Facebook after exec attends Kavanaugh hearing
The appearance of a Facebook executive behind Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during recent and contentious hearings has created some rifts at the company.
Variety
Shelter accused of freezing kittens to death is shut down
A southern Indiana animal shelter that was the focus of allegations it was freezing kittens to death as an alternative to accepted forms of euthanasia is being shut down.
TV & Media
Tronc no more: Company reverting to 'Tribune Publishing Co.'
It's Tronc no more. The Chicago-based media company says it's ditching the name and will revert to its "Tribune Publishing Co." moniker.
Variety
Tesla releases first quarterly safety report
Tesla says it recorded one accident for every 3.34 million miles driven in the third quarter when the autopilot was engaged on its vehicles.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.