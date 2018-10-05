Coming up a little short

I like Dwayne Johnson regardless of the film he’s in. Therefore, I liked moments of his crime extravaganza “Skyscraper” (⋆⋆½, PG-13). But I liked it more three decades earlier when it was called “Die Hard.” As a lone-hero cop battling international robbers, Johnson does much of what that film’s hero did, except he does it with one false leg. But despite his innate charm and earnest gung-ho approach, this never reaches the sassy, “welcome to the party, pal” confidence of the original.

COLIN COVERT

