A cute couple
It's been a long time since two actors have brought so much energy and life to the rom-com genre as Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine in "Plus One" (not rated; ⋆⋆½). They play close friends Ben and Alice, who spend every weekend attending weddings. The endless stream of invites pushes the pair to agree to be each other's plus one to help get through wedding day blues. Writers/directors Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer could have used a little more satire and wit, but the script is solid.
Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service
Also coming Tuesday
"Deep Murder"
"How Long Will I Love You"
"The Iron Orchard"
"Poms"
"Tolkien"
