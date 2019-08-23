'Rocketman' offers a real trip

When director Dexter Fletcher said he was going from the Queen story "Bohemian Rhapsody" to the Elton John bioflick "Rocketman" (⋆⋆⋆; R), it sounded like just another summer rerun. But aside from focusing on a flamboyant pop superstar, the two pictures are not at all alike. Star Taron Egerton so impressed John that the two of them have performed on stage together. The movie takes a surrealistic hop, skip and a jump through the singer's career, almost defying the viewer to keep up.

Jeff Strickler

