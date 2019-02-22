“Ralph Breaks the Internet” (⋆⋆⋆; PG), the sequel to the 2012 family hit “Wreck-It Ralph,” again centers on Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman), characters in a video arcade’s games. The two venture into the internet, an over-the-top fabulous setting. The work of the same team behind the original — Rich Moore and Minneapolis native Phil Johnston — the movie is full of energy and action for kids, and jokes and visual references only grown-ups will catch.
JEFF STRICKLER
Also coming Tuesday
“Between Worlds”
“Border”
“London Fields”
“Mary Queen of Scots”
“The Possession of Hannah Grace”
