“Ralph Breaks the Internet” (⋆⋆⋆; PG), the sequel to the 2012 family hit “Wreck-It Ralph,” again centers on Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman), characters in a video arcade’s games. The two venture into the internet, an over-the-top fabulous setting. The work of the same team behind the original — Rich Moore and Minneapolis native Phil Johnston — the movie is full of energy and action for kids, and jokes and visual references only grown-ups will catch.

JEFF STRICKLER

Also coming Tuesday

“Between Worlds”

“Border”

“London Fields”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“The Possession of Hannah Grace”