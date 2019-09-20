Pick up 'Yesterday' today

In "Yesterday" (PG-13; ⋆⋆⋆½) would-be musician Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) lands in the hospital after an accident. When he wakes up, it appears he's the only person who can remember the Beatles. He starts performing their tunes and passing them off as his own, becoming a star. The rom-com from Danny Boyle and screenwriter Richard Curtis blends the superb soundtrack with a sweet love story. Patel plays the role as a man with a deep sense of honor yet also a huge need for success.

Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service

