Nittany Lion in winter

Al Pacino is known for playing verbose characters, but he can be equally effective when he keeps his mouth shut. “Paterno,” about the downfall of the late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, is a striking example of “less is more.” Directed by Barry Levinson, the film strays too often into a side story about the reporter (played by Riley Keough) who broke the story on Penn State’s sex-abuse scandal, but Pacino maintains focus throughout.

NEAL JUSTIN

Also coming Tuesday

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“Saving Private Ryan” (4K reissue)

“Fifty Shades Freed” “Saving Private Ryan” (4K reissue) “Human Flow “Dear White People” Season 1 “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” Season 4

“Human Flow

“Dear White People” Season 1

“Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” Season 4